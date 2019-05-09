Transcript for Wendy Williams addresses rumors about joining ‘Real Housewives of New York’

We are back with the fabulous Wendy Williams. How you doing? And you are about to start season 11. 11. We watch you leading into our show. We do. I watch it because you have so many opinions, about things, about people's lives, about marriages and whatever the gossip is. How dare I? I wonder if you'll approach this season differently based off the last year, and how public your life has been. Are you going to be the same Wendy we have had? I'm still hard as nails. I mean, somebody's got to pay the bills. I'm not going to, you know, sorry, whoopi. I know whoopi is looking at me crazy. Whoopi -- No. I'm not looking at you crazy. I'm looking at you because I'm thinking, good. You have put yourself where you want to be. Yeah. There are a lot of people though who want me to, like, all right. So now you're the hot topic. Why don't you be more sensitive or whatever, whatever, whatever, and my thing about celebrity culture is this is what I love. I have done this for over two decades, and I'm just swimming in it with the sharks. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? And I don't like being talked about, but it's a necessary thing. I looked today on the E! Thing, and they have a picture of what they think is the inside of my part. I'm, like, oh. This is while he's doing my lips before coming down to talk to you guys and I'm, like, oh my gosh. My apartment? Okay. Wait. What happened was, like, the Paparazzi, it's a constant. It's a dance, and I don't -- Yeah. I do mind it, but I also am not going to soften when we come back, and I hit the ground running on September 16th. Mm-hmm. Everybody's fair game. Yeah. You know? And you have been very open about what's happening in your life. Yeah. So it is what it is. I would be disappointed if you changed quite frankly. Thank you. For whatever it's worth I don't think day women and daytime need to be soft. I was told to soften when I came here. You were? If I had done that, I would have been fired immediately. You did? I did. Who told you that? I was cross over from fox. I read the book about "The You did? Uh-huh. It was one of the things that I was reading when I was trying to patch my next life. There was no TV in the room and I'm living in queens and I had a stack of book, and I got your guys' book -- not you guys, but the book. Juicy. That's all I'm saying. Juicy. Do you know what's also juicy? The rumors that I may be joining the New York housewives. They also asked me to join the bachelorette. I would watch this just so we're clear. Would you do that? That may be better than the online dating. Laying up in the bed with 20 different men under the windmill? On television. On TV. Not just laying up under all these people, but on TV. It would be a nice check and all that. Oh, no. "Real housewives" and "The bachelorette," but I'm not that I got the purple chair, and I worked all my life to have that. I have the purple chair. I can say whatever I want. That's right. To dispel rumors or start a mess or make you laugh, but no. But thank you for that. For the offer. For the offers. No. No. I would come over there and snatch you out of there. And also my show is not moving from New York to L.A. Because that was another rumor. And the other thing is that -- one more. There was also a rumor that this is my last season of the talk show. Uh, no. I love what I do. Wendy, you come any time. You always got to see us here. Thank you. I love being here.

