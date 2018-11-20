Transcript for White House correspondents' dinner organizers replace comedian with historian

Comedian Michelle wolf came under fire when she emceed the last correspondent's dinner and next year they won't be inviting a comedian to lead the proceedings. Is this a good move? He is hilarious. Is he? He is a biographer. He writes about Alexander Hamilton. He is a biographer. What was the comment that said Democrats have no sense of humor? Yesterday. Tim Allen. Why didn't they invite Tim? There is a lot of comedians that could do that. They should understand that comedians are on the side of the press basically. We're all about free speech so to call and get rid of the comedians is a stupid, stupid move in my opinion. I wonder why they did it. It seems sort of like a cowardly move to me. Just because it's been a tradition not since it started in 1921, but it's been a tradition since the '80s and I thought, this president can't take it. He is a little too thin-skinned. Do you change the entire tradition because you want him to show up? I couldn't figure out why they did it. Sarah Sanders could go on and do five minutes on why trump is afraid of the rain. That's hilarious. I don't think they made the decision because of president trump though. I still don't think he is going to show up this year. His historian is going to come and talk about the freedom of the press which is a hit at the president in its own way. If anything, it's a hit to the reporter that is go because this is like the oscars for the reporters and media. It's the moment where they feel like celebrities and when you get the media, you wait to see if they will call out the network or the reporters and I don't think it's going to be as fun. People or losing their sense of humor. Comedy is in jeopardy right now. It's, like, the dumbest event and I'm sorry, Michelle wolf came on this very show and she said -- we have a clip. She said she didn't care. Her words. How would you feel if you killed another comedian's job? I mean, I don't care. It's not, like, a great job. I mean, I think everyone that's ever done it has been, like, great. Now I don't have to do it again. The whole time I called it a homework assignment. She became a household name after the event though as have a lot of people. Steen Colbert did it, and I disagreed with her. As much as I don't like the dinner, it's a great platform for a comedian so, you know. It's a fundraiser for young journalists. I hope we don't lose that part of it. No, I don't think we will. It really killed those events, and it was Obama. No comedian could follow him. He is hilarious. Self-deprecating. Reagan was famous for that too. Reagan was funny. I actually -- I don't know. I enjoyed the white house correspondents dinner and I think it's fun. You see your colleagues and I think the comedian was a highlight for many of us and it was a highlight when the president came back after being roasted and then roasted the media. Unfortunately because of the relationship that you see now between this administration and the media, I think it's lost. Last year got so, in my opinion, I didn't think Michelle wolf was funny and I think it got so personal in attacking Sarah Sanders and I couldn't imagine that happening with, like, the Obama white house or people that work for him. I don't see that, but a lot of people did. To me, it wasn't funny at all. What? Were you in the room? I watched the whole thing. We were kind of cracking up in the room. Sorry. It also depends on whether or not you like anybody in the trump administration. It's the lens you view it in. Sarah Sanders should have written with it. She looked all pissy. Mitch Mcconnell got the worst one. She went after the media. It was off the record. I would say the gridiron with comedians and people know how to keep their mouths shut aren't tweeting about it and that's the secret. Like we have talked about it with roasts here at -- what is the -- The friar's club. If you want to make fun of one another, I'm 100% down with that, but maybe you don't want everyone in the world knowing. Not televised. Actually, none of these should be televised. They should never be televised because those roasts are -- you're supposed to get roasted by your friends, people who know you, people who love you and once you put it in the public ear, everybody responds. Everybody has something to say about it. I know a little something about this. These roasts are for the people in the room. Not for everybody. It's different in the room. The dinner with trump is nobody loves him. The comedians don't love him, so you have to love the president to be able to roast the president. People don't like him. I don't think that's true. Some people in the country love him. He is a nasty guy. I think it hurts the press. No sense of humor. Why would you talk about him? A bunch of press in the room saying, we hate trump and he is whatever. This is what is feeding his base. They hate the media. This is about the dinner. This is not about his base. This is about the newspapers. He sees the coverage of it and they see it as an attack. Again, as usual, I'm just trying to explain it. As usual. As usual. Because I'm just saying, like, you want to know what some people in the middle of the country are like, I mean -- He just lost the house. He is going down. Okay. We'll be right back. Wait. Trump has it in the bag. In 2020, he is not going to get re-elected. Show this clip on election night please. Please do. Please do. We'll be right back.

