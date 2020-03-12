Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg praises Michael Korte’s ‘Joyful, Joyful’ from ‘Sister Act 2’

A new survey found people are desperate to be cheered up after everything that's hit us in 2020, and there are many things that are bringing me joy. A young man called Michael courty and his posse of young performers got ahold of my friend mark shame and they said they wanted to do something special, and I think mark called a gentleman called Mervyn Warren to arrange this brilliant performance of "Joyful, joyful" from "Sister act", and it's got a little bit of a different pop to it. Take a look. I love that. So there you go. Yeah. It was really wonderful. Mamen, the best. I thought they got ahold of -- well, mark is amazing because, you know, when he did "Sister act 2" originally, he had all these amazing songs. -- He put in, and over the years, people have done wonderful arrangements with it, and this is just another fabulous arrangement. Mark just said, they didn't call me, but they wanted to do something. That's awesome. To honor our movie. The dancing in that was so good. Yeah. Yeah. It's these voices and these kid are extraordinary. They're up and comers, and it's exciting. We'll see what happens with them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.