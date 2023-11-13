Whoopi Goldberg shares her favorite gifts of the season to celebrate her birthday

Whoopi Goldberg is celebrating her birthday this year with some of her most-loved gift ideas, from games and apparel to a kitchen tool you and your family will love.

November 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live