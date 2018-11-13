Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg shares her favorite things

Hey now. You know, it is my birthday and on my birthday, I love finding stuff that maybe nobody else has, so right now I want to show you some unique stuff that I love, and I'm going to folks this year. This is the wine lover's thing. It's an amazing suitcase. It's the vingardevalise. It's for the traveling wine collector. Well, hold on. You wait. You will love this. This travel case, and they have travel cases that hold and protect up to 12 bottles of wine. They are removeable and allow you to customize the travel case. Now the great thing about this is if you are not a wine person, you can put a bottle of anything in here or you can just use it as a suitcase because it works because it's really hard to mess this up. They can throw it around. If it's not going to break the bottles, it ain't going to hurt you clothes, okay? That's what you got to know. And you know what? For all you traveling wine lovers in our audience, you're going to get the petite suitcase. Yes. Come on. What about me? This you're going to love. Now if you are not in the suitcase mode, and sometimes you're not. Sometimes you just want to carry a bag, so we have -- we have the portovino wine bags. $45 to 75 bucks. The bags allow you to store up to two any wine bottles or any other bench. I know. It's a pocket that has a removable spout. See right here? You put it right in there and put this in there. Baby. I'm telling you. I go on cool-aid walks with this. I'm not a big drinker, but I like a lot of walking. If you want to look fly and you need water, put your water in here. You can do it. And the great thing also is a portion of the proceeds go towards feeding starving children. This is amazing. It's an amazing thing. Yeah. And you know that? Y'all look kind of happy, and you can take this home too. Come on, girl. Now -- I want this one myself. I went to a dry wedding recentry and this would have come in handy. There will be no more dry weddings in your future if you carry this bag, okay? Now these people, warther folks. I love them. Warther cut her, and I I can't cook but I like looking at the boards in the kitchen. It's 80 bucks, and it's warther. These cutting boards, this is really my favorite because it has a five-inch sandwich knife and it's hidden in here. I'll cut something and put the knife down and I'm, like, where did I put it? You will remember to put it back in here, okay? You remember to do that. It's a fantastic thing, and the clips are there to sort of keep it in here for -- Easy storage. Yeah. Easy storage and it's fantastic and they can personalize it with engraving that you see here. And y'all look too good. You know you're getting one of these. All right. Now these are really simple, but I love them because when you have folks at your house and you have a little gathering, whether it's 2 people or 25 people, you should have something that makes them laugh at the table. So this is -- this is one of my favorite things. Sense and humor gifts. Senseandhumor.com, and they are about 10 bucks and up, and these towels say, hurry back. We're talking about you. And they have lots of different ones. This one, we had to black out the first word. That precedes list. Wait. Trump is on your list? The blank list that I can expect? No. But it's kind of -- it's a word I can't stay on television, okay? This is what this is. Your list. Okay? They make all kinds of great stuff. They have little things and they are great. Isn't that funny? I'll be home for Christmas, and in therapy by new year's. Y'all look so good, I just feel like you should have all of these too. This -- this product is going to help you sleep and wake up better than before. So it's somneo sleep and wake up light. It's Philips, and it simulates the natural transition from night to morning and it will make you feel more rested and more energetic. It's not a big sound and it's a gradual thing, and I think you can use it with kids to wake them up gently because sometimes you just want to slowly bring them around. Slowly bring them around, and it helps you fall asleep with a light-guided breathing feature. It's, like,, you know, you breathe, and then you're out. It's kind of wonderful and you all look like you could use some rest, so you're going to get this. Now y'all know I went to the coach -- I went to the coach show over the last couple of months for fashion week, and coach is a product and a company that is reinvents itself. They are doing amazing stuff. I had on some sneakers. I was going to wear them today, but they are not out yet and I didn't want to, like, mess y'all up. So I'm wearing my other coach sneakers and it's coach c-143 sneakers. These ones. This has a technically crafted sole, and it has soul. It's available for men and women. It has various styles including glittering panels, shearling, removable charms and a variety of colors, and you know what coach did for me, but for you? What did they do, whoopi? They said, can we give everybody in the audience a $200 gift certificate? I said, yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.