Transcript for Worker safety concerns lead to strike

employees at online delivery businesses like Amazon and instacart are staging walkouts and strikes over safety concerns, and they say they deserve hazard pay for working under these conditions. Now, these people are providing a vital service for millions. Shouldn't they be treated like any other first responder? How much are you relying on them during all this, Meghan? Well, I'm pregnant, as people know, which makes me high risk so I have been relying on Amazon delivery workers to deliver packages and grocery store workers -- my husband goes to the grocery store once a week. I've been railing about this for weeks that I think that anyone who is doing any kind of essential work for us right now should not only get hazard pay but should have their pay doubled. If corporations aren't going to have a conscience enough to take care of these workers who by the way have a hire susceptibility of getting the virus and not getting the health care they need, I think it's up to the government. If we have to do another aid package, that's what we have to do at this time. I'm normally the last person on Earth that wants the government to give any financial handout to anyone but I think these people are putting their lives on the line, putting their families at risk just for us to be able to get our groceries and needed packages and whatever else. I think everyone from truck drivers to janitorial workers who anybody anywhere who is out still working in this kind of environment should 100% be given hazard pay. Yeah. Anybody else want to say anything? Completely agree. Completely agree. Okay, when we come back we'll talk more about this. Announcer: Lockdown or locked up? Frustrated local and state officials are threatening possible jail time and fines for people who violate coronavirus restrictions. Can this really be enforced?

