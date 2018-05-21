-
Now Playing: WH faces backlash for not apologizing for McCain comment
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain shares update on her father, Sen. John McCain
-
Now Playing: Writer Mark Salter and filmmaker Teddy Kunhardt on their tributes to Sen. John McCain
-
Now Playing: New CIA Director Gina Haspel sworn in
-
Now Playing: Pompeo outlines demands for a new treaty with Iran
-
Now Playing: Former President Carter ribs Trump's 'crowd size' during graduation speech
-
Now Playing: Trump orders DOJ to see if campaign was spied on
-
Now Playing: Trump to 'look into' whether campaign was 'infiltrated'
-
Now Playing: Axios reporter: Giuliani's job is 'to go on TV and attack' Mueller and investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump economic adviser: 'No agreement' on trade deal between US and China yet
-
Now Playing: Dershowitz: 'Won't have any doubt' Mueller 'hated Trump'
-
Now Playing: Trump stands by claims that FBI spied on his campaign
-
Now Playing: Trump administration moves to ban funds to clinics that perform abortions
-
Now Playing: WH: School safety commission 'activated' in wake of Texas school shooting
-
Now Playing: Jared Kushner hosts first forum on prison reform at White House
-
Now Playing: White House weighs in on 'Yanny' vs. 'Laurel' debate
-
Now Playing: Trump names Robert Wilkie as new VA secretary nominee
-
Now Playing: Farm bill fails in the House 198-213
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to Texas school shooting
-
Now Playing: Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens bracing for impeachment proceedings