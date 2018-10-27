Transcript for ABC News' Amy Robach climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro to celebrate surviving cancer

I want to share with you something about my friend Amy, marking a poignant anniversary, in a way that is not for the faint of heart. Amy and her family decided they would attempt what so many have attempted and have not been able to do it. You climbed the fourth highest peak in the world. That's right, David. I did it to honor my cancerversary, five years since being diagnosed with breast cancer. And so, ten of us from my 12-year-old daughter to my 65-year-old dad strapped on our boots and climbed mt. Kilimanjaro. We wanted to show that by facing your fears, you can do everything. Every year, 35,000 tourists climb mt. Kilimanjaro, and only half make it to the top. We have ten. Who is making it to the top? We are. Let's gets started. One of the cool things about climbing kilimanjaro is, you go through five different climate Zones. The first is the rainforest. We're walking into the moorlands. Is that it? That's kilimanjaro. It's right there. ?????? 12,000. And our second campsite. ?????? but here, the first signs of altitude hit our group. I felt so sick. But I said, I can't go down. I'm going to do that summit. ?????? ??? kilimanjaro kilimanjaro ??? Had another mountain to climb, and battle breast cancer, and live with a lifetime of fear. Instead of living with fear, I decided to live defying fear. ?????? Everyone is starting to feel a little fatigued. The pep in our step is gone. But, we're still walking. Our next day starts at midnight, and it's by far the most challenging. How do you feel, Amy? I'm okay. Trying to just focus on how incredible it is to be alive, to be healthy enough to do this. And to be with the people I love. From midnight until dawn, we tackle the steepest part of the climb. Catch your breath. Finally reaching Gilman's point. Six hours. Unbelievable. Amy did it. How are you feeling? Not feeling good. I know. How are you feeling? Not so good. And the sunrise is coming. Wow. But to summit kilimanjaro, you need to reach a higher spot. There's 50% oxygen here. And this last hour has been really hard. Finally, in what feels like slow motion -- I can see the peak. I'm crying. We did it. ?????? And then, celebration. We're on top of Africa. Fourth tallest mountain in the world. That was mental toughness. Same to you. I'm thankful, and grateful, and inspired. We did it! Part of facing fear is climbing virtual mountains. And real mountains. Wow. What an extraordinary adventure. I've always thought your family was beautiful, but you just proved beautiful inside and out. You didn't see the layer of kilimanjaro we were wearing inside and out. It's the perfect reminder that October is breast cancer awareness month, and everyone should get screened. We're proud of you. Thanks for watching "20/20." I'm David Muir. And I'm Amy robach. From everyone at "20/20" and ABC news, good night.

