Actor Erika Alexander advocates for missing women of color in ‘Finding Tamika’

Actor and activist Erika Alexander discussed starting the ‘Finding Tamika’ audio series and her quest for answers in the case of Tamika Huston.

September 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live