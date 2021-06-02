Transcript for Anna Nicole Smith talks to ‘20/20’ about marriage to billionaire in 2000: Part 6

My life is like a living soap opera. Give her a moment. As tragic as some of the ofs were, the cameras never stopped rolling. It was all about the cash register we thinking. Her friends say when they talk to her she's rushed off the phone. Anna had a lot of people in her ear telling her things. She took my hand and put it over on her stomach. She's pregnant. The next thing I know, she's taking off to the Bahamas. Catnip for all the tabloids. Who's the daddy? I'm having a baby. It was almost like another episode of her reality show. She just started to cave in. I just started screaming her name. I said, baby girl, if you got anything in you, please come back. Her death was this huge story. I mean, huge. I haven't been to this storage in years, to be honest. Dannielynn has no idea she's going to see these things. Anna Nicole Smith has just won a huge chunk of her husband's estate in a court in California, but it's not over. But she still has to do battle with his son in a different court in Texas. And she could lose it all. We have an exclusive interview with Anna Nicole Smith. The celebrity model is the star attraction in a Texas courtroom later this week, as she fights to claim a share of her late husband's $1.6 billion estate. She calls me and she says, well, I'm doing tunt "20/20." They were going to give her a chance to put that -- set the record straight. This story will not be a good story by beating up on you. But somewhere in the course of my interview with you, I'm hoping you can tell me what it was -- To make you understand. About him that you, I suspect actually loved -- To help you understand. It was not his fortune that first attracted you? Uh, no, sir. Not at all. What happened was he paid me enough money not to have to go back to that place I was working at, and he took care of me and my son. That must have felt good. That felt wonderful for him to love me and my son like that. He took care of me for many years. When did he begin broaching the subject of marriage with you? A week after I met him. I never was going to marry him until I got myself established. I wanted to make something of myself first before I got married so people wouldn't think, oh, I was this money person, you know? And it backfired anyway. You're saying being called a gold digger was your worst fear, and you did everything the other way around to make sure that would not happen? Right. And instead, what happened? It happened. Top ten Anna Nicole Smith dating tips. Anna Nicole Smith. Number three. To convincingly fake excitement during sex, just think about his stock portfolio. Never mind, your heart! We can call an ambulance anytime! Come on, tiger, what do you say? What was it like, uh, when you used to see Jay Leno and Letterman savage you? After my husband passed, it was really, really hard on me. I guess they felt that, you know, you had made it on your own, but you wanted to marry -- I guess the term is sugar daddies. That wasn't true. I mean, here's the question. Some would say it wasn't a real marriage. You're telling me tonight, sitting across from me, it was a real marriage? Yes. Can we stop the camera, please? Okay. Let's give her a moment. The media thought this was, to some degree, a detective story. Like, is she a gold digger or is she not? And they were using those old kind of stereotypes to kind of, you know, rip the lid off this story. I could have married him a week after we met or two weeks after we met. I could have married him years before, and I didn't. I didn't. I went out and made something of myself. To actually see her in tears and break down and really feel what she was feeling was heartbreaking. It's been five years now since he's passed away. Are you able to get on with your live at all? Looks to me like you're still -- It's hard. I mean, I went through a lot. You know, people -- you know, when I gained a lot of weight, um -- people thought I was just partying and doing this and that. I'm having seizures, panic attacks and my husband just died and people think I don't care. They didn't once consider that maybe this was an interesting notion of two people who are making a transaction here, are both lonely and find each other's company, not only enjoyable, but have a modicum of love for one another. This is a pretty incredible story from beginning to end, isn't it? It surely is. And it's your life. It's my life. My life is like a living soap opera. Former playboy playmate Ann Anna Nicole Smith came to court prepared. Armed with photos of her dead husband, she took the stand ready to fight. When Anna Nicole Smith walked into the trial, the odds were in her favor. There was so much money. Why not give her a little? And I don't want to call names. I'm not going to call Ms. Marshall a gold digger. I truly am not. How you decide what she is and what she did and why, should be based on evidence. So pierce's lawyer is rusty Hardin. He has a reputation for being a great trial lawyer. She will not be a poor little girl from mexia, Texas, when the trial's over. He would have been about 86 years old at that time. What attracted you to him? I felt really bad for him. I felt sorry for him. I -- Are you the kind of person that takes in stray animals? If I seen one I probably would, yes, sir. He may be folksy, but he's also sharp as a tack and he knows how to cross-examine a witness. The letter from pierce Marshall to you about your bills, do you remember that letter? Yes, sir. And do you remember that he asked you to look at the date? The date on that letter was February the 5th, as I recall, was it not? It -- can I see the letter again and look at the date? Yes, ma'am. Is it still up there? Because I'm really bad with dates. That's okay. I don't wanna get in trouble. He wants to get her frustrated. So if she doesn't know dates, he's going to ask her about dates over and over again. Well ma'am, that was in September, wasn't it? I'm bad at dates, so I'm Was it before or after your depositions in may of 1995? I don't know the dates, rusty. Isn't it true that you don't even know when you last saw your husband before he died? Yes, rusty, I am bad with dates. He more he can draw out of her, the more he can get her frustrated, flummoxed. That only benefits him and his client. Are you telling me that the last time you saw your husband, you don't even remember how you got to Houston? Rusty, on an airplane. Her demeanor in the jury box was not the best. Have you been taking new acting lessons? Screw you, rusty. She was in over her head. I don't think she really understood how to present herself in a courtroom setting. By the end of the five days or so, she'd gone from walking into the courtroom with the jury pretty much on her side to having lost them. The jury in Houston says former playboy playmate Anna Nicole Smith is not entitled to one red cent from her late husband's multimillion dollar estate. There are years of appeals and litigation ahead. And in the meantime, Anna still needs to keep working to pay the bills. So, she makes a decision that could be the best or very worst career move she's ever made. Quit following me! She says yes to a reality show. Anna Nicole

