Bob Mays speaks out about the emotional impact on Kim Mays: Part 6

I'm so nervous. You just look at me. You forget the cameras. My name is Kim mays. I was switched at birth. Two families with a heart wrenching discovery. The hospital made a mistake and each set of parents went home with the wrong child. My parents' child was taken from them. The Twiggs knew the hospital had given them the wrong baby, but what happened to their baby? It exploded on the national stage in a way nobody would have thought. The trial was nothing less than sensational. The huge story, wall to wall coverage. I'm her father, I always have been and always will be. Dad's like, yeah, these people are saying that you're their little girl. I'm just like, daddy, don't let them take me away. At the moment I said that it's like survival mode. There was another side to Robert mays. My father would call me stupid, an idiot, dumb. I will go to my grave convinced it was not an accident. We cannot get enough of this mays story when I was at people magazine. A story everybody has a feel og or opinion about. Is there a way to pix this tragedy that occurred in this hospital 40 years ago? The Twiggs say whether intentionally or by accident, somebody at the hospital switched their healthy infant for a sick one. I just feel like this kind of thing just can't happen and we can't let this go. We asked for genetic testing so under the law we could prove she was our daughter. I said you're out of your mind. It's not going happen. The mays' position is getting a genetics test would hurt Kimberly psychologically. Kimberly will probably suffer from this for the rest of her life. The public assumed this was a custody fight and the Twiggs were trying to get custody. They weren't. Bob mace underlined the idea the Twiggs were trying to break up his family. There was a P.R. War going on with each side, understandably, their lawyers seeking the public sympathy and the sympathy of the press. Our relationship is not like many father/daughter relationships. We have a lot of turmoil in our lives but the consistency in it all is when the smoke cleared and the tragedy was over, Kim and I were still together. He lost the first love of his he falls in love again. It ends in a divorce. What he had left was his daughter. His daughter was his world. Bob was a great guy. He was smart. He loved children. And loved Kimberly. The only thing I'm worry about is mydaughter. Bob was a salesman. He had the good looks and quick wit of a salesman and everybody loved him. She's truly with one that's got to be consider. When I heard him talk I felt sorry for him and I liked him. It was just he and Kim against the world. But there was another side to Robert mays. I think I first became aware of the other dimension when I was able to convince his second wife, Cindy tanner mays to speak with me for my book. Cindy worked at the hospital where Barbara was getting treatment for her ovarian cancer. And that's how Bob mays and Cindy met. She would look after the Kimberly while Barbara was getting radiation treatment. So while Barbara mays was dying of cancer, she made the decision that she wanted to leave Robert mays and she filed for divorce. Just five weeks before her death. And shortly after that, Cindy moved into the apartment. Then Bob told Kimberly that Cindy was her mother. Kimberly was only around 2 years old at the time. She was so young she lost her memory of Barbara. Kimberly called Cindy mommy. And Kimberly believed that Cindy was her real and only mother. And it came out that Bob mays had kept Barbara's parents from having any visitation with Kimberly for five years. They had to get a court ord for Bob mays to allow them to see their own granddaughter. That meant these grandparents had to be explained somehow. That Cindy was her mommy now, but when she was a baby she had a different biological mother who died. When Bob divorced Cynthia, he would not allow her to see Kim we areally anymore. While publicly Bob mays is seen as the perfect dad, behind closed doors there are shocking allegations raised by his second wife Cindy that she was an abusive father. The attorneys were taking depositions for the suit against the hospital. When we deposed Cindy it was tuning to find out that Bob may was as abusive as he was to Kimberly. He thought the way to correct a child was to spank a child. Not just a pat, but very strong, a lot of his strength. His temper just exploded and the next thing I know, Kimberly, like, sailed across the room. He even whipped her with a book and there was bruises left on her bottom. He would berate her. He would call her stupid. He would call her lazy. After Bob mays and Cindy got a divorce, to be took Kimberly away from the mother that she knew, and very soon there after started dating another woman who is now his third wife. From day went it was just like we clicked. And we had been together for a year when we found out about the switch. There was a standoff over the genetics testing for over a year. The Twiggs are anxious to meet her. A year is a long time, especially in the life of a child. Robert mays who raised her agreed to the genetic testing but the Twiggs had to promise not to seek custody. They have to right to visit her. We had to agree we will not seek custody if you give us visitation and let us see the medical records and get the testing done. And we find out exactly who Kimberly is. Genetic tests prove that Kimberly mays is really the daughter of Ernest and Regina Twigg. It wasn't until the day the children knew they had another living sibling. He called us and said, she's a Twigg. I go, oh my god! The Twiggs finally think life is going to get better now. We are going to be able to have access to the child. Little did they know,s this really just the beginning of a new and terrible chapter for

