Chris Tapp shares about his time in prison before exoneration

More
“You lose yourself,” Tapp said in a 20/20 interview.
0:50 | 03/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chris Tapp shares about his time in prison before exoneration
Life in prison was tough on Kress. His very angry for a lot of years. Prison life. It changes who you arm. To finalists and and the stuff that you see lawyer in the iron. Can't changes human mission. Some channel. You lose yourself. An expression for someone in my position. Dina her son he didn't do and I had such. I agent from. We filed five petitions for customer actually. And they were all I always struck down struck struck down. We just kept losing. You get hope in the new openness to destroy issue you know a little bit every time and becomes worse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"“You lose yourself,” Tapp said in a 20/20 interview.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"76393469","title":"Chris Tapp shares about his time in prison before exoneration","url":"/2020/video/chris-tapp-shares-time-prison-exoneration-76393469"}