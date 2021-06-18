24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Convicted killer maintains she 'would never have killed' millionaire fiancé

&ldquo;He was a good man and he was good to my children,&quot; Nanette Packard said of Bill McLaughlin, 'I would never have killed him ... I had no reason.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live