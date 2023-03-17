Convicted North Dakota woman speaks publicly for first time about husband's death

ABC News’ John Quiñones spoke with Nikki Entzel while she awaited sentencing after a jury found her guilty of conspiracy in connection to her husband Chad Entzel’s January 2020 death.

March 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live