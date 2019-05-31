Daniel Wozniak's fiance suspected of knowing more than she will say about the murders

Rachel Buffett told police "the truth is I did not know" about Wozniak's killing Julie Kibuishi and Sam Herr. She was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
8:27 | 05/31/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Daniel Wozniak's fiance suspected of knowing more than she will say about the murders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

