Daughter of Kansas woman who went missing found alive 15 years later: Part 1

After authorities discovered women’s remains stored in barrels, they arrested John Robinson for the murders. Although Lisa Stasi’s body has never been found, her daughter Tiffany was found alive.
7:28 | 10/05/19

