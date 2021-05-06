Transcript for Denise Huskins’ abductor sends new message to prove her story is true: Part 7

makes you know conclusively that this was all a hoax? Our investigation has concluded that none of the claims has been substantiated. And I can go one step further to say this. That this was not a random act. And that the members of our community are safe, and that they have nothing to fear. Police say the kidnapping was a hoax. An orchestrated hoax, according to officials. Denise Huskins, purported orchestrator of this possible kidnapping hoax. You can't fathom that police would be this aggressive with nothing to back it up. For a minute, I thought maybe Denise made it up. Maybe because of how I hurt Denise in the past, maybe she was trying to get back at me. The fact that I even thought for a moment that Denise made this up is something I'll carry with me until the day I die. I was at my criminal defense attorney's at, you know, 10:00 at night until 5:00 the next morning. During the course of that evening, I'd been talking with the Vallejo police department and trying to get a sexual assault exam. They said, "We need to speak to her first. We'll talk to her tomorrow, and then we'll determine whether or not we'll set up that exam." And according to court filings, when Denise's attorney asked for that exam, Vallejo police initially disregarded that request. I said, "We have evidence that's going to dissipate. You're going to lose your DNA. You're going to lose fibers." And they said the most callous thing I think I've ever heard somebody say from law enforcement. They said, "Well, just have her sleep in her clothes and don't take a shower and we'll talk about it in the morning." Vallejo has denied this account. And my attorney told me, you don't have to speak with the police. But the only way that we're going to catch this guy and the people who are involved is if you speak to them. Denise does go in to speak with law enforcement. She has two days where she endures questioning after having experienced such a traumatic event. The first day I was questioned by the Vallejo police, and then the second day, the lead FBI agent took over. And with his questioning, it was very different. They spoke to her just like any other suspect. There wasn't one time, I think, where they showed any real compassion or understanding. And that's because they believed that she was a criminal. It seemed like that FBI agent's main goal was only to trip me up. And he made me go through the assaults again. What position I was put in. What his body felt like. And at the end of it, he basically says, "Are you sure? Is there anything else you want to say? Because it's a crime to lie to an FBI agent." They basically threatened her. They said, you can be prosecuted. The FBI agent told me after we concluded Denise's interview that he was 99% certain that she was lying. Then he told my attorney, "You should watch the movie 'gone girl.' it'll explain a lot." When they started calling her "Gone girl," I was shocked. He said, "Oh, she just wants to be another 'gone girl.' she read the book, saw the movie." And I thought, "Well, what does that mean?" I had heard of the book and the movie. I hadn't seen it. I mean, I had no clue. The new twist in what some call the real life "Gone girl." The story's being compared to the movie "Gone girl," where a beautiful woman fakes her own kidnapping. She is not the "Gone girl." She's a responsible person. Once you've been through the trauma you've been through, no one would expect to be disbelieved. You go through something like that, and every moment, every ounce of energy is about, how do I live to see another second? That is all you can think about. The last thing that you're thinking about is, "If I do survive, I need to make sure that I'm believable." On Thursday, March 26th, "The San Francisco chronicle" receives another email. And it is filled with details about the kidnapping. The author of the email writes, "It isn't a hoax. They're not lying." They'd seen the headlines, apparently, where Denise and Aaron are being blamed and saying that they made the whole thing up. And they're basically like, "No. They're telling the truth because we did it." The kidnapper, the guy who invaded their home and raped her, was offended that the Vallejo police department would say it was all a hoax. It just got more and more surreal. The kidnapper wanted credit. Mm-hmm. Yes. I do believe they wanted to clear our names. But they also wanted credit for their work. There was also a level of arrogance of, like, "Look how clever we are." Not only are there explicit details about the kidnapping, but they attach photos of evidence showing even the room that Denise Huskins was held in. Pictures of the squirt gun with a laser thing duct taped on it to make it look like that's what the red dots were. It describes crimes that they had committed on mare island, leading up to the kidnapping. They started out as car thieves, but they weren't making enough money. And then they started getting into this kidnapping for ransom. They call themselves "Ocean's 11" gentlemen criminals. Why do this? Why not do it. They probably thought they were like George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Moreover, the emails came to "The chronicle" while Denise was being interviewed. You would think that was a fact that would vindicate her, at least let law enforcement think, "A-ha, there may be something else going on here." While all of this is going on, you two haven't seen each other yet. We're talking, and I tell him that I'm still in the bay area. We made a plan to have him come and so we could see each other. I was just sick with anticipation wondering what he thinks of me. Is there any bit of him that thinks that I'm this horrible liar who would do something like this to him? I just wanted to see her. I just wanted to hold her. I just wanted to tell her I was sorry. And I was really afraid that she wouldn't want to see me, that she would just want to wipe her hands clean. In captivity, I kept picturing him. I kept just visualizing what that feeling must be like to finally feel safe in his arms and so when he knocked on that door and I open it, I mean, we just embraced and were just crying and holding each other. I knew our lives had changed forever and that we're going to go through a lot more struggles, but we're together and we can -- At least you had each other at that point. Yeah, at least we had each other now. Yeah. A little more than two months after this, there was a home invasion in Dublin, California. County emergency. Finally Aaron and Denise's story is about to get a big shot of believability. They are out there rit now. My husband is fighting with them. When the Dublin incident happened, I said, "Oh, that's a

