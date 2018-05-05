'East Area Rapist' terror grips Sacramento as number of victims rises: Part 1

More
A man brazenly raped and robbed numerous women in their homes, at times in the presence of their husbands and children, beginning in 1976.
7:37 | 05/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'East Area Rapist' terror grips Sacramento as number of victims rises: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54949981,"title":"'East Area Rapist' terror grips Sacramento as number of victims rises: Part 1","duration":"7:37","description":"A man brazenly raped and robbed numerous women in their homes, at times in the presence of their husbands and children, beginning in 1976. ","url":"/2020/video/east-area-rapist-terror-grips-sacramento-number-victims-54949981","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.