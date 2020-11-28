Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes after takeoff, killing all onboard: Part 7

More
With victims from 35 different countries onboard, grief resonated around the world. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft hit the ground at such high speed that it was almost entirely gone.
7:39 | 11/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes after takeoff, killing all onboard: Part 7

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:39","description":"With victims from 35 different countries onboard, grief resonated around the world. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft hit the ground at such high speed that it was almost entirely gone. ","mediaType":"us only 08","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"74435186","title":"Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes after takeoff, killing all onboard: Part 7","url":"/2020/video/ethiopian-airlines-flight-302-crashes-takeoff-killing-onboard-74435186"}