-
Now Playing: 'Black Widow' - a 2-Hour 20/20 Event Special - Tomorrow at 9/8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Hear Stacey Castor's frantic 911 call to police about daughter who overdosed
-
Now Playing: Father of teen girl's alleged abductor speaks out: 'Our hearts are broken'
-
Now Playing: New details released in unsolved 'Doodler' serial killer case from 1970s
-
Now Playing: Family of 'Black Widow' victim recalls their shock at his last will and testament
-
Now Playing: Ice jam breakups along Kankakee River in Illinois causing flooding, evacuations
-
Now Playing: 'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler tells the story behind the iconic shark-jumping scene
-
Now Playing: Gas line rupture believed to be cause of San Francisco blast
-
Now Playing: School bus overturns on icy road
-
Now Playing: Two dogs praised for running to get help for owner suffering stroke
-
Now Playing: Judge arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Ohio
-
Now Playing: At least 10 electrical blasts reported under famous Atlanta street
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee police officer fatally shot serving search warrant
-
Now Playing: Connecticut police trying to identify woman found dead in suitcase
-
Now Playing: Pelosi slams Trump's State of the Union warning to Congress
-
Now Playing: Senator apologizes for her claims of an American Indian heritage
-
Now Playing: Questions swirl around pilot in fatal plane crash in California
-
Now Playing: Icy storm moves east, leaving thousands without power in Midwest
-
Now Playing: Virginia attorney general reveals he wore blackface in 1980s
-
Now Playing: Internal probe launched in police threat to call ICE