FBI finds Cary Stayner has fled to a nudist colony: Part 8

More
Cary Stayner, brought in for questioning by the FBI for Joie Armstrong's murder, forms an unexpected connection with FBI agent Jeff Rinek.
7:34 | 01/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI finds Cary Stayner has fled to a nudist colony: Part 8

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60633394,"title":"FBI finds Cary Stayner has fled to a nudist colony: Part 8","duration":"7:34","description":"Cary Stayner, brought in for questioning by the FBI for Joie Armstrong's murder, forms an unexpected connection with FBI agent Jeff Rinek.","url":"/2020/video/fbi-finds-cary-stayner-fled-nudist-colony-part-60633394","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.