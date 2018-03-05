'Golden State Killer' case: Lead investigator on how killer adapted his methods

More
"Me being a law enforcement officer, it was sickening, thinking that somebody would hide behind the badge and commit these types of attacks," Paul Holes told "20/20."
1:29 | 05/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Golden State Killer' case: Lead investigator on how killer adapted his methods

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54917229,"title":"'Golden State Killer' case: Lead investigator on how killer adapted his methods","duration":"1:29","description":"\"Me being a law enforcement officer, it was sickening, thinking that somebody would hide behind the badge and commit these types of attacks,\" Paul Holes told \"20/20.\"","url":"/2020/video/golden-state-killer-case-lead-investigator-killer-adapted-54917229","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.