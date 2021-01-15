Transcript for Granddaughters examine evidence collected by detective in JonBenet Ramsey case

The murder took place sometime between 10 PM on December 25 and 5:30 AM on December 26 1996. They know a lot about the case. My two girls. They love their grandfather. I grandfather was a detective and one of the biggest unsolved murders than our generation. That Jonbenet Ramsey murder. And with this podcast we want to talk about the Jonbenet Ramsey case from our grandfather loosen its perspective. Loosen it was a really legendary. Detective from Colorado that was brought in early to investigate. Homicides. Once he got a hold of the case. He never let go. And yet great attention to detail Bruce Smith made an eight hour video presentation. Includes some notes on the cheese potential suspect X. The evidence he collected over the years. It's a virtual encyclopedia. Of the Jonbenet Ramsey case. Close. Retired cops. Horrors for which are. It's now ten years. But didn't they is. Optional. Presentation that was eight. Eight. He had a history of closing case has yet and 90%. Success rate he advocated for the victim. And stood in their shoes so that's why we've chosen the victim issues as are podcasting. This really meant something to him and he really felt he needed to find the killer of this little girl he needed speed up for Germany. And first and foremost we wanted to continue our grandfather's legacy analysts when things he asked where before he died he wants the case tonight. Remain alive in order to put this case to rest. It's finding out who did it and also putting all of the misconceptions and myths about the case stressed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.