Transcript for Hear this chilling phone call with serial killer John Robinson

She was that very close to other and when she disappeared. Within a few days what mother became worried. And she contacted John Robinson. Who was number of Suzanne had left. Now I got what I got a little bit later this garden saying. They work near Amman. Love on there adventure. They are trying to communicate with him to give him disorder of course Tuesday when she's you know. She still around brawler tape recorder and children use it and we were hoping to. You orchestrated with her some sort of phone conversation. Where Caroline. Get some information that would help us understand what happens so help us understand. What else may be going wrong. We haven't heard anything example that I am really getting them in a car bomb don't know. I wouldn't get nervous it. John Robinson told her the Suzanne had actually left someone else that you can take good job. She was going to go away was someone else and travel the world. I live and we'll be all in all main. Well I know what I understand Eric. Somewhere and yeah. Yeah and in that conversation. You're able to hear almost even seed Johns wheels turn it all told about her missing daughter are doing over. This man really playing very nervous about this I don't know I have. Little all the good enough. Haven't heard about let everybody know French you know big girl.

