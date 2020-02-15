Transcript for Jodi Arias sentenced to life behind bars for murdering Travis Alexander: Part 11

Another day of deliberating coming to an end for jurors in Jodi Arias' very high profile murder trial. It was very nerve-racking to wait for that verdict. We'd been in this trial for nearly five months and living this case for much longer than that. On the day of the verdict, that was a zoo. Just people everywhere. The jury came in, they sat down, and it was very somber. We the jury duly empaneled and sworn do find the defendant as to count one first degree murder, guilty. I remember somebody let out, like, a gasp. And then incredible relief. As word made its way outside the courtroom, the crowd burst into joyous applause. Everybody in my family was bawling, they were happy. They were, you know, we were all hugging. I was really hoping the jury would see things for what they are. I feel a little betrayed by them. I don't dislike them. I didn't expect to walk away. But certainly not first degree. Now we had to get into the penalty phase. Jodi has the right to speak to the jury and tell them why she should not be put to death. The people who will hurt the most are my family. I'm asking you, please, please don't do that to them. She spoke all about the things that she would do in If I get permission, I'd like to implement a recycling program. Additionally, I've designed a t-shirt. This is the t-shirt. She held up a t-shirt that said survivor, which was a real slap in the face to Travis Alexander's family, who doesn't believe that she had been a victim of domestic abuse. I want everyone's healing to begin and I want everyone's pain to stop. The jury deliberated and they were eight for death and four for life. The jury gives up a decision on her fate is postponed. We can't come to a decision. And it was gut-wrenching. A completely new jury is called and a new trial is held, just to decide what the sentence should be. A jury in Phoenix voted 11-1 in favor of the death not enough to send her to death row. And under the law in that jurisdiction -- For the rest of her natural life. Two mistrials at death penalty phase equals life behind bars. Jodi is in perryville prison in Arizona, where she will spend every day for the rest of her life. But it is not over yet. This court should reverse miss Arias' conviction. The case has gone up on appeal. Part of the appeal claimed that because of misconduct by prosecutor Juan Martinez, that Jodi deserves a new trial. The state denies any misconduct, saying that Jodi Arias had a fair trial. I don't think Jodi Arias is going anywhere, but she is fighting. I'm not too concerned about it. None of it affects the fact that she murdered my brother and admitted to it. She snuffed out a very bright light from this Earth. He was just larger than life. He did so much good. My brother should have a couple of kids, he should have a beautiful wife. He should have a beautiful home. And he should have that beautiful smile that was on his face all the time.

