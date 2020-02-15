Transcript for Jodi Arias changes story, claims masked intruders killed Travis Alexander: Part 8

After spending a night in jail, Jodi Arias comes in for a second day into the interrogation room. This time wearing an Orange prison jumpsuit. Now she has an astounding story to tell. We brought her back in the following morning, asked her again if she was willing to talk. What is it you can tell me about that night? She said she would only talk to me. Did Travis know you were coming? He knew? This is hard. Do you remember what time you rolled in? 3:00. And it was still dark. You stayed in the house? We slept. In this story, Jodi was there at Travis' house. She said they went to sleep, then they had sex, and then she decided to start taking some photos of Travis while he was taking a shower. And then suddenly, all hell breaks loose. And she is attacked and he is attacked. I don't really know what happened after that, except I think he was shot. I don't really remember except Travis was screaming. I think I got knocked out but I don't think I was out long. She came up with a off the wall story of two intruders in black and ski masks coming in to assassinate Travis. They were white Americans from what I could tell, they had, what do you call those things, they are, like, beanies but they cover your whole face? Ski cap. This became known as the ninja story, that two people dressed all in black had come and killed Travis for some unknown reason. One was a guy, one was a girl. They had an argument back and forth because she wanted to kill me and he didn't. If they came to kill Travis and they killed him in such a heinous way, 27 stab wounds, shot in the head, why in the world are they not even gonna touch you? And why, why didn't they kill you? She said, "That's not what we're here for." I'm trying not to laugh inside because you have to be a good actor to go along with it. And you try to show her that you have compassion for her story, knowing the whole time that she's the one who did it. Did she have any weapons? Maybe she had the gun and he had a gun, too, there were two guns or maybe one gun. I don't know. Okay. He started coming toward the bathroom, too, and I -- What happened, Jodi? What did you see? I chickened out like a little -- You know what? This woman should win an Oscar for her performance. He just held the gun to my head and he was like, don't go anywhere. And he told the other girl to finish it. In Jodi's explanation of the ninja, she has herself fighting with the female. She wanted the police to believe she was trying to protect Travis. She came after me and she didn't get me. How was she going to get you? Did she have a weapon? She had a knife. You said she had a gun before. I don't know if she had a gun. They pointed out to her, "Well, wait, wait, wait. You changed weapons on me. What did she have, a gun or knife?" Jody continues to come up with phenomenal detail. She describes Travis looking at her, still conscious despite being mortally wounded. And pleading with her to go run and get help. I couldn't leave without him. I was trying. I just said, "Come on, come on." And he was naked but I didn't care. I was like, "Come on!" And he was like, "I can't, come on, I can't feel my legs." The masked intruder story really had a sort of fantastical, movielike ending to it. He got my registration out of my wallet and he said, "You must be that -- from California." And he said "You ever, ever, ever say anything about this." He said they'll do to my family the same way. He said, "You need to leave, and you need to act like nothing happened." I mean, leave and don't ever tell anybody what you saw here. I don't think that would get past a Hollywood scriptwriter. And you just left? You didn't try to call anyone? Why didn't you do that? I was really scared. I was really freaked out of my mind. She says she was panicked and ran out the front door, and headed to Utah, never telling anyone that Travis was murdered. The fact that they left you alive, they let you go? That never happens. Detective flores is a seasoned homicide detective and he wasn't buying it at all. This is the most far-fetched story I've ever heard and it's not going to help you. I did not kill Travis. I believe you did. And there's nothing showing that anybody else did this. If I had planned to hurt him in any way -- I'm not the brightest person but I don't think I could stab him. I think I would have to shoot him continuously until he was dead. That's telling, isn't it? If you were accused of murdering someone you loved, would you parse words with a detective about would you rather stab him dead, or would you rather shoot him dead? No. This girl was not gonna tell me the truth. She was never going to admit to it. But it ain't over yet. There's a trial to come. And at that trial, Jodi Arias debuts not only a whole new look, but a whole new story.

