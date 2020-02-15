Transcript for Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander’s relationship begins to unravel: Part 2

Travis Alexander started a blog called Travis Alexander's being better blog. In which he was writing very honestly and candidly about his life and his struggles. I used to imagine myself as some dangerously handsome tycoon in "Time" magazine as one of the world's most eligible bachelors. Then I turned 30. As I tend to do, I did a little soul searching and realized that I was lonely. Travis is getting older and being a devout Mormon, typically when you're 30, 31, you're expected to have a family, have children, be settled down. In the church of Jesus Christ of latter-day saints, in these singles congregations that they've got set up across the world, when you turn 31, you're out. You know? Like, you have to go to a regular congregation. Almost like you're getting moved from the main toybox to the broken toys. You know, like, the broken toys go over here. Travis was feeling pressure to find as one friend put it, a "Good Mormon girl" and to marry that wasn't Jodi Arias. Travis starts sending Mormon missionaries to her house. At night, he talks about the book of Mormon. He quotes scripture to her. He had a very significant influence on me as far as, you know, my decision to join the church. She was very spiritual. And so she was open to learning about mormonism. And this was also a way for her to be more a part of Travis' life. She chose to become baptized because she thought that's what Travis wanted. Within a couple months of them meeting, Jodi is now converting to a new religion. This was unbelievably fast. Travis actually baptized Jodi himself and there's a picture of the two of them before the ceremony. He baptized me and it was emotional, it was spiritual, it was powerful. It's a feeling that, like, everything just comes right into alignment. And nothing can go wrong. It was very important for Travis to remain true to his faith because mormonism saved his life. Travis had a difficult childhood. He grew up in southern California, very poor. Both of his parents were serious drug addicts. My childhood unfortunately was very much like any child's that had drug addicted parents. It was a very tough life, living with our mother. We kind of fended for ourselves and, you know, top ramen was the main source of nutrition. When his mother was doing drugs, she would sleep for days at a time and he was scared to wake her up. When you sleep for four days with a house full of kids, there isn't any food cooked. We would eat what was there but before long what was edible would be eaten or rot and then what was rotten would be eaten, too. His home life got to the point where it was so incredibly abusive, he ran away and went over to his grandmother's house. Our grandmother was a saint. I mean, she was the greatest woman. Put clothes on our back, food in our belly, a warm place to sleep. She got us all in the church, you know, pointing us in the right direction. That kind of became, like, his saving grace. It gave him his identity and his importance. He was always incredibly strong in the church but after meeting Jodi, some of the conversations were about the challenge of morality, because this girl is in his life. The law of chastity in the Mormon church is clear. Premarital sex is forbidden. Well, there is a video showing Travis and Jodi very affectionate with each other. It's clear that they have a strong connection. There's a lot of tenderness and just warmth. What people may not have known was that, despite both being mormons, they were also having sex. In Jodi's journal she actually writes a lot about the lengths to which the two of them go indulging in these sexual fantasies. His bedroom becomes our playground where our passions run wild and certain fantasies are taken to the extreme. The rules melt away. Travis was addicted to Jodi. This was a woman, a gorgeous woman, who was fulfilling all of his sexual desires. He really was struggling and suffering in guilt. You know, because he knew that he was outside of the tenets of the faith. They're both sinning in the eyes of his church. Travis wanted to marry a virginal, pure Mormon girl, and by having sex with him, Jodi eliminated herself as ever being marriage potential for Travis. But there were a lot of other problems. Travis and Jodi have been dating for a couple of months when his friends started noticing there's something off with Jodi, something not quite right. For example, one night we're all in the hot tub. There's four of us. You know, this is a time to chat and hang out. Well, Jodi is, like, climbing on Travis while we're trying to have this conversation. She was all over him. I mean, like eighth-graders whose parents are out of town, like, straddling his lap and sucking on his neck. And Travis just kept pushing her off. And he's like, "Jodi, get -- like, get off me. Like, what are you doing?" And I look at Chris and I'm like, "Does she not realize we're sitting here?" That was one of those nights where, like, she's weird. You know, like this is weird. This is around the time where she became very possessive of him. Very possessive. She just had to sit right by him. She didn't appreciate when he was talking to another female. She didn't like the fact that if there was anyone that didn't know that they were together, she wanted to make that clear. I never experienced being around somebody that's that clingy to another person and just wouldn't leave them alone. I started seeing things that were just disturbing. Jodi is infatuated with Travis and she is not letting him go. She had come undone. I said, "Travis, I'm afraid we're gonna find you chopped up in her freezer."

