Transcript for John Bobbitt uses fame to launch a stint as a porn star: Part 10

John Wayne Bobbitt's trial was over, he embarked on this ho-city, media blitz tour. And joining us now, John Bobbitt. He had a pr person. They went on radio shows. She used a knife. They went on events. The various contests. I mean it was almost like you show up at the county fair somewhere. Here's the man whose wife severed his penis, John Wayne Bobbitt. We went on the Jenny Jones show as a family and it felt good to go on there and defend our brother. You think she tried to kill him? She tried to hurt him in the worst way possible for any man. How would you feel if it happened to your son? Can you tell us what kind of condition it's in now? Right now? I'm sorry. You think this is easy. John said his most common question is everybody wanted to look at it. So that led to the Howard Stern craziness. Our final judge Howard a man 20 stiches away from oblivion John Wayne Bobbitt. $15,000 cash if you show me your penis. And this is my final offer. Does your penis still hurt? I heard you had some sensation down there that was uncomfortable. I've completely almost restored. You spent a lot of time on "The Howard Stern show." Yeah. Reporter: Did you ever mind being the butt of everyone's jokes? No, I made up a lot of my own. He was ready to do anything. And then, of course, he decided to go and do adult films. Hi, nurse. Hi, how are we doing today? I believe he did it not only for the money. But he wanted to show people that it worked. Reporter: Where did the idea first come from to get involved in adult films? Oh, down here at -- wet and wild. Had a big party. A "Playboy" party. Talking about doing an adult film. Ron Jeremy? Yes, Ron Jeremy. I'm best known as being an adult film actor. I've done about 4000 x-rated movies in a 41-year career. I was the discoverer, or you could say the scout for the John Wayne Bobbitt movies. I'm the one who approached him in Vegas. What's your name? My name is Lorena. I don't think it was the wisest choice. But from my standpoint, it givers credibility to the fact that it does work and it worked very well. It was a comedy. I was writing and drecking this thing. This, I think, was the best directing. She had the knife behind her back, and I had the light glisten off the knife, and people said to me, nice effect, Ron. I couldn't not see it. I mean, it's my work. It's not often that our surgical work is displayed in that fashion. Your first film was pretty successful too. Yeah, I think it was the fastest selling adult video in history. . It was a humongous pr move. It boosted the entire adult industry. That was having some problems. And it started the way for celebrities to actually do sex. I'm just sad that he didn't really make any money at it, and the one thing about John is, in his sort of own innocence he's easily led by people led into things that don't have the best of appearances. John's not complicated. He, you know, says what's on his mind. Sometimes for better, sometimes for worse. And then I think when he found himself being this huge center of media attention it really overwhemed him. I was surprised at the route he took. Lorena on the other hand livered a very quiet, and good rep accidentive life. Her path sort of post-trial was kind of admirable. She comes out of the psychiatric hospital. And she's in dire straits. "Playboy" offers her $1 million to pose. She turned that down. She went back to her manicurist work. When you decided to date again, how did that go? How did men react to you? I never experienced having any man being afraid of me. On the contrary they're curious. Shortly after her divorce, she met a new man Dave Bellinger in a college class. What was his reaction when he found out that you were Lorena Bobbitt? I think he knew it from the very beginning. He wasn't worried? No, he was not worried. He was very flattered for me. I was like this guy knows who I am maybe he's not afraid of me. She has a house in Gainesville, Virginia, just a stone's throw from manassas. She has a daughter named Olivia. She starts a foundation that combats domestic violence. She took the turn that John did not take in terms of using this event to better the lives of others, and probably feeling better about herself. Look, in fairness, Lorena does have a blip in the road. In 1997, she is accused of assaulting her mother. Basically of beating up her mom. And she gets arrested. And the judge is on railroad as saying he thinks Lorena was probably guilty. But, you know, there was reasonable doubt. So he found her not guilty. Here Lorena is touting a foundation to help abused women. It always made me wonder whether her mother could apply for some aid from that foundation. But even after Lorena you did have several arrests and convictions for battery against women. There are problems with women, and these are chronic problems with women. There are a number of domestic battery charges brought against him. He serves some jail time for this. Is it you, is it them, is it -- is it a bad combination? How do you explain your troubled love life? Falling in love too fast. You know. Not getting to know the person I'm with. And their motives. After the case, I would attract all the wrong people. You know, being around all the wrong people. And I didn't have that just-- discernment of picking and choosing wisely. Did you physically hurt any of these women? No. Hmm-mm. I think part of the problem for John is that John sees domestic violence as punching a woman in the face. He doesn't really see shoving or restraining in a rough way, or punching a wall, as violence. And it is. It is. John Wayne Bobbitt. How would you describe yourself? Uh -- cool, calm, collective. Peace. Peaceful. I don't like violence. I don't believe in violence. Minimums and fees.

