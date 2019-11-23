Transcript for Joran van der Sloot slips away to Peru, kills woman in a hotel room: Part 7

Beth Holloway thought she finally had Joran van Der sloot on those charges of wire fraud and extortion. But then he slips away from aruba to Peru. I expected Joran was going to be arrested. Arrest him. None. The FBI really pushed back on the idea that they let Joran slip away. They stated that they just didn't have enough evidence to issue a warrant for Joran's Arre I don't even know which reporter it was that called me and said, "Do you have any comment about Joran being the object of an international manhunt?" I was like, "What?" Joran van Der sloot, once suspected in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway in aruba, is being sought as a suspect in the death of a woman in Peru. Police say he murdered 21-year-old Stephany flores in a rage. Tonight, he's the subject of an international manhunt. That Joran van Der sloot may have killed another young woman five years to the day after the disappearance of Natalee Holloway. Stedaughter in a family of boys. And she was truly her father's Ricardo flores is a well-known figure in Peru. He is a fo He had been a politician. Very tight bond. She wanted to be a businesswoman and an entrepreneur like her father, and he fostered that. They were cut from the same cloth. And everybody in the family knew that. On June 2nd, 2010, Stephany flores has been missing for three days. Her distraught family has been searching everywhere. And then, sadly, she is found dead by an employee in the hotel hotel tac. All of them have video cameras. The hotel surveillance video released by the Peruvian government actually shows Joran van Der sloot had rented the room. From the moment Joran walked into the hotel with Stephany, they're captured on video. You could tell that there were two people that went in that room and only one of them came out alive. When they initially went into the room, nobody had been in the room in days. A stench of death filled the air. When we got to the crime scene, we found a woman lying with her knees pressed to her chest. The violence of the scene made us think that this victim tried to defend herself. Initially they thought she had been stabbed to death, because there was so much blood in that hotel room. But an autopsy later shows that she was beaten to death. This guy destroyed her face. She was totally disfigured. All clues point to Joran as the killer. His fingerprints are everywhere. There ups, all presumably containing DNA. Investigators initially presume that she was killed because he wanted to rob her. Going back and looking at the surveillance footage, it was discovered that Stephany and Joran had had several encounters at the casino. And Joran would have been well aware that Stephanie had won some fairly big jackpots. So there's a reason that the suspect that he wanted that cash, and that he targeted her, and that's why authorities think he took her to his hotel room, to rob her. Police say after he killed her, Joran set about trying to cover his tracks. He tries to open the door to E possibility that maybe someone else has killed Stephany. He makes this, I call it "The bogus coffee run." He goes to a place called holly's coffee. He gets two cups of coffee, he goes back to the room. And just within minutes he comes back out of the room and pretends he's locked himself out. He needs somebody from the front desk to come and open the door. So the person who opens the door, Joran is hoping is going to walk into the room and discover Stephanie's body. But they just open it a little crack. He wanted to build an alibi, to create this illusion that way into his room and killed Stephany flores. 15 minutes later, he walks out. He's got a bag. And drives off into the night. The murder of Stephany flores was five years to the day from Natalee Holloway's disappearance. Is that just a coincidence? Or is he that evil? It is so eerie that we have images of Stephany at this poker table with Joran when just five years earlier he was at a poker table with Natalee Holloway. Some people have said, well, you know, Beth, if you hadn't have sent him that 25 grand, he probably wouldn't have had the money to go to Peru and then kill Stephany. Well, hell, no. I did everything I knew to do. And whoever was responsible for letting Joran leave that island, aruba, they are the ones that have to sleep at night over Stephany flores's death. Not me. Now Joran van Der sloot, a name that is known all over the world, is the most wanted man in Peru. The police do not have a clue where Joran is. Wherever he is, he's got a three-day head start. It's almost like a needle in a haystack. He's in the wind.

