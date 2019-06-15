Transcript for Jury finds Martin MacNeill guilty of murdering his wife: Part 10

It's now in the jury's hands to decide. The jury began to deliberate. It was in the early afternoon of a Friday. We'd been in there about five hours, and I honestly felt, I think this is going to be a hung jury, and we're going to have to go with a not guilty. It was about 1:15 in the morning when the jury came into the room and delivered their verdict. Thank you, please be seated. 11 hours. That's not a lot for a homicide case, especially one that's built on circumstantial evidence, you know. And I was worried then. We are on the record in the matter of state of Utah versus martin Joseph Macneill. I was wondering if they were coming back too early for a conviction. Mr. Macneill, if you will stand, please. We the jury find the defendant as to count one, murder, guilty. I was so overwhelmed, when I I burst into tears. I was sobbing. So many emotions, so much sadness, so much loss, but finally having my dad be held accountable for taking our mother from us, I felt very, very blessed. As to count two, obstruction of justice, guilty. Some people don't understand. They say, "Aren't you happy that your father is in prison?" But it was not a happy sensation. It was horrifying. For six years we've put everything we have into it, and we can finally take a deep breath and put it behind us. After the verdict, I was sitting, actually, in that room alone. And I heard the shackles being put back on my dad. Just vividly remember that sound, and it took my breath away. 'Cause I knew, you know, I knew he was going away now, for good, and I was very grateful and relieved, and it had to happen, but it was -- it was hard. Months later when it came time to sentence martin Macneill, each one of them had the opportunity to stand up and tell the court, the world, and mostly their father what he did to them. Today, I can finally look into the eyes of my sister's murderer, and say, martin, you haven't gotten away with this. I miss my mother more than words could ever describe, I miss her every day. The murder of my mother killed a piece of us all. Nothing done here today will right that wrong. I ask for the maximum sentencing. Doing so will finally allow my family the chance to heal. Thank you very much. I looked at my father, and I showed him how I felt with my eyes, and that was the time that I was able to look at him, finally. I remember them talking about the lack of remorse that they could see in their dad. In fact, martin was joking and talking throughout the sentencing with his attorneys, showing a complete lack of respect for his own daughters. Judge Polan handed down the harshest punishment, 15 years to life in prison. At least her family can rest assured that martin Macneill will likely die in prison. Do you think that martin Macneill underestimated his daughters? Absolutely, and Michele's sisters. He just thought they would all fade into the woodwork and accept this? That's right. Gypsy was never prosecuted, but she's guilty. She's guilty of my mother's murder. I'm sure of it. She was the motive, and I know she knows more than she portrayed in court. Gypsy Willis was never charged with murder because we couldn't prove that she was involved, as either a direct participant in Michele's murder or even an accessory. We believe she was the motive, but we simply did not have the evidence to prove that she murdered Michele or was an accessory to her death. So many people think that you must have known. No. Or that you were in on it. That is incorrect. I don't believe martin murdered Michele. We have to respect the jury, but I don't. I mean, I don't -- I don't believe that of him. And what would you say to Alexis and Rachel, the daughters of Michele, who loved their mother very much. I would say to them, I am so sorry for any part I played in anyone's pain. Gypsy, you played a big part. I realize that. And it was completely unintentional. Well, you knew he was married and had eight children when you were sleeping with him. I knew who his wife was. If I had wanted to disrupt his life I could have gone and had a conversation with her. I am so sorry for their pain. I don't feel like she has any -- any remorse. She's a very evil person. She and my father, I believe, were perfect for each other. Martin's story isn't over yet. He's in prison for the rest of his life, and yet he still manages to take one more life.

