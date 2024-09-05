Karen Read on discovering boyfriend's body in snowbank

As she pulled up to the front of the house where she said she had dropped him off earlier for a party, Read said she saw John O’Keefe’s body on the front snowbank.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live