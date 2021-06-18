24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Kids who never knew their fathers, killed on 9/11, reflect on the past 20 years

In a special edition of &quot;20/20,&quot; Diane Sawyer gathers families who lost their dads and husbands in the terror attacks.

