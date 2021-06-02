Transcript for Larry Birkhead remembers Anna Nicole Smith with their daughter: Part 11

No fussin', no cussin', and no -- I haven't been to this storage in years, to be honest. A lot of stuff was put in here, and there's so many things, like from different areas of Anna's life and her career. One of the coats J. Howard Marshall bought Anna. Trophies. When I look at all this stuff, it's hard to go through it. How she lived her dream and the things that she accomplished are all encompassed in in storage unit. Anna was a really beautiful person, good heart. Anna understood how to live life with a free spirit that, you know, a lot of people didn't understand. I was inspired to write a song about Anna Nicole Smith. You're my Anna, Anna Nicole she was really that tragic mythological blonde. She remains at the center a tragic figure. There were very, very few people coming to her defense. There's nobody who says stop treating that woman that way, stop talking about that woman that way. 13 years that she's been gone. 2007. And we're still talking about and it still hurts the same. The same way, like it was yesterday. If I had the opportunity to go back in time, I would tell her I love her. Every single thing I touch has a story to it. And it's tough. This is, you know, what's left of Anna. Dannielynn has no idea that she's going the see these all this is a surprise. There's no rhyme or reason to my packing. She has a big heart like her mom had, and I think she could appreciate these things. Do you know what this even is? This is stuff that I have had for a long time. Do you want to see it? All right, okay, cool. This. There you are with your mommy. When you talk about Anna Nicole, there were a lot of happy moments for her. There were a lot of highs before there were a lot of lows. This was a blondie t-shirt. We went on a date. Who is that cool guy? Please stop. Like, I already told you before. Please stop. She thought I was cool. Anna should be remembered as this larger than life figure who was really a caring, giving person and a beautiful lady who loved her fans and loved her family. That is a book that your mom had. She swore no one ever could touch that. Not even I could touch that. That has pictures of your ultrasound. Anna got to live her dream. She wanted to be a star, she wanted to be a mother, and dannielynn is her legacy. That's what lives on from Anna. We should note tonight, the case for J. Howard Marshall's estate didn't get resolved until And after all those years, Anna Nicole's estate was awarded nothing.

