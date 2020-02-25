Transcript for A ‘magical moment’ on ‘Shark Tank’: The story of Cup Board Pro

So the cup board crowd is exciting getting word that the collapse. Cut Ford's probe was and a magical moment should. Lewinsky yeah yeah yeah yeah. But advocates think manager and whenever I think assigning you guys can dance art things. Six. It's abstract thing is that women are bad experience. Our dad was diagnosed with no appeal sarcoma it's a cancer that's from the island and being a fireman during the cleanup. Unknown here is on hospice in the union the year ending just trust mainstream it's gotten from. So sorry. In camp thinking about we are here today to continue his legacy and make that dream a reality. Who was the most typical person I've ever seen we were volunteers. He to us was everybody and earned. Heart went out to them then we saw the video of the father who would he tended to come on shark tank on the New York City. Cookbook while that are give my dad had become present in the current wording purposely steered his voice like grow the whole room and booming a fellow Jews like talking from have been. And I. Watch that many of so many times but when you're there it's just a laugh out. And his voice is so Claire and so different that's with a heart of a regular families. House is. And it was one of those things where OK this is an about business anymore. So we asked to leave and I just went back and started talking all the sharks said. Run and that's fight at all we decided to work together we wanted to set them up to their family can be supported. By this this product we're gonna offer you a deal. They have 20% stake in our company but instead of taking the profits of 1% they're giving it back. Support other firemen that are fighting on. Cancers in sickness and its. Own list of those are the kind of deals that really change people's. Thinking about what it is to help launch votes there's always angels with us and we feel that our parents are with us every day.

