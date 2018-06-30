Man apologizes after road incident escalates into fight with a bat: Part 6

More
'I'm sorry for the situation, we both don't want to be in those kind of situations,' Hector Herrera said in an interview after the incident.
1:09 | 06/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man apologizes after road incident escalates into fight with a bat: Part 6

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48383121,"title":"Man apologizes after road incident escalates into fight with a bat: Part 6","duration":"1:09","description":"'I'm sorry for the situation, we both don't want to be in those kind of situations,' Hector Herrera said in an interview after the incident.","url":"/2020/video/man-apologizes-road-incident-escalates-fight-bat-part-48383121","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.