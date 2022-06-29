Man convicted of wife’s 1987 murder maintains innocence from Florida prison

In a new prison interview with ABC 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach, Leo Schofield claimed he “had no part” in his wife Michelle’s 1987 murder.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live