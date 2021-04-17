Transcript for Mark Winger implicated in murder-for-hire plot from behind bars: Part 11

About three years later, mark would get in trouble again for a murder-for-hire plot where he wanted to put a hit on Deann Schultz and also a childhood friend who refused to pay his bail. The murder-for-hire plot, which he wrote in a 19-page scenario, he said that was just his fantasy. I can certainly say that I've fantasized about people coming forward and confessing that they lied. Now, killing, I -- I think that's a little farfetched. Mark was subsequently tried again and convicted of solicitation of murder for hire. Mark was sentenced to an additional 35 years in prison for those crimes. I was married to a murderer. Then after he was convicted, I went from being a stay-home mom to being homeless overnight. Our home was foreclosed. You file bankruptcy. You don't have good credit. You know, you have to find a job. And it is hard. Mommy, this is the best present we've ever gotten. I didn't have anything to give my kids. Everything had been taken away. All I had was love. Do you remember when we changed your names from winger to simic? I do. You're describing your lineage through, like, the positive parts. So I think, yeah, it gave us a lot of pride as a family. When we changed our name, it was just a fresh start. It's so symbolic. Like, I'm not a winger, so that shouldn't be the name I'm called. They could go their whole lives and never reach out to me ad I will still love them and pray for them every night. Rebecca felt that it might be helpful for Bailey to come meet us, that it was time. I think the last time they saw Bailey was when she was I thought they could teach her about donnah and her love in a way that I couldn't. And we went down on memorial day weekend to meet them and kind of revive that relationship that we had. I couldn't wait to wrap Bailey in my arms and give her these big, gigantic hugs and butterfly kisses that my sister loved to give. We knew that this would have been donnah's wish, that Bailey would continue to be a part of our lives and that we would look after her baby. It was so incredible to see that there's this whole big family that loves me. And Sara Jane still has my baby picture on her kitchen counter with all of her other grandkids. You still consider me and love me as one of your grandchildren, even thougwe've been gone for so long. It was also Bailey's birthday that weekend, and they wanted to throw a birthday party for Bailey for all the birthdays that they had missed. She was so surprised when we brought that cake out to her. It was exciting. I really anticipated we would always be able to share birthdays together. We'd been hurt a lot by the same person, but it didn't break us. There's not a day that goes by that I don't -- I think about him. I miss him. If I seen him right now, I would just tell him, though, you know, I truly love you. There is never closure when somebody murders your daughter, never. I think of her every day of my life. We've set up a fund in her name so that we can help other people. Donnah's fund is a part of women in distress, a shelter women can go to to escape those abusive relationships. I think her legacy will live on through the people that we help and through the beautiful memories that we have of her. Doesn't she look pretty? She sure does. Hi, Bailey. Say hi, grandma Sara. She was so beautiful, and you could, like, see how much she loved me and how much she really wanted me. So, we'll say bye-bye for now. Okay. Catch you guys later. I miss hearing her voice. Nothing that we've done O will do in the future will ever replace her. And we should note that

