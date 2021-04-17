Mark Winger goes to trial for 1995 murders: Part 9

The prosecution argued that Winger had lured Roger Harrington to their home and shot him, then killed his wife with a hammer. Winger’s defense argued Harrington was a mentally ill killer.
Mark Winger goes to trial for 1995 murders: Part 9

