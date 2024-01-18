Michael Woods on learning he was cleared of his ex-wife Susan’s murder after DNA test

After years of living in the shadow of his ex-wife’s murder investigation, Michael Woods was ultimately cleared of Susan Woods’ rape and murder.

January 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live