Why mom wrote public letter to daughter’s killer

Dee Sumpter wrote a letter asking the person who killed her daughter, Shawna Hawk, to turn themselves into authorities, “so you can get the help you need, and so forgiveness can be given.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live