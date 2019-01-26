Mother, two teens' 1999 disappearance near Yosemite leads to massive search: Part 5

More
The bodies of Carole Sund and Silvina Pelosso were found in a burnt-out car a month after their February, 1999 murders. Sund's daughter Juli was still missing but no one suspected Cary Stayner.
8:49 | 01/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother, two teens' 1999 disappearance near Yosemite leads to massive search: Part 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60633387,"title":"Mother, two teens' 1999 disappearance near Yosemite leads to massive search: Part 5","duration":"8:49","description":"The bodies of Carole Sund and Silvina Pelosso were found in a burnt-out car a month after their February, 1999 murders. Sund's daughter Juli was still missing but no one suspected Cary Stayner.","url":"/2020/video/mother-teens-1999-disappearance-yosemite-leads-massive-search-60633387","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.