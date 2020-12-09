Transcript for National attention turns to Fort Hood record of homicide and sexual assault: Part 9

Visit Floor and Decor in person or online. What happened to Vanessa Guillen at ft. Hood grabs headlines across the country. But it's far from the first time this military base has been in the news. Over the years, there have been prostitution rings run by a senior enlisted soldier who was also in charge of some of the sexual assault and sexual harassment response. You have had shootings. You have had robberies. In the last four years, more ft. Hood soldiers have died in homicides than in battle. Since the beginning of 2020, there have been at least 28 ft. Hood soldiers who have died, vanished, or in one case, turned up dead after going missing including just weeks ago, the case of sergeant elder Fernandez. Elder was found hanging from a tree after reporting sexual abuse to his command. Looks what happen when you report sexual harassment at first-degree hood ft. Hood. You get bullied, you get hazed, you get harassed, you turn up dead. Ft. Hood has had a greater crime rate, if you will, than other army installations of comparable size. What makes ft. Hood different? Different in that sort of negative way. We don't know the answer to that yet. In 2019, the Pentagon announced that sexual harassment like the kind Vanessa's family says she went through was listed as a crime in the uniform code of military justice. What the military has tried to do is to enhance the confidence of a young soldier like specialist Guillen that if you are being harassed, you can you will not be the victim of retaliation. But in the end, you have to have soldiers who are willing to do that, and that is hard to do. I have been working on this issue for almost ten years. Facts are facts. Data that says we've got 20,000 service members what are sexual assaulted a year, and only 5,000 of them were reported? And of those 5,000, only 500 will go to a courts martial and only 250 will be convicted. What does that tell anyone who has been sexually assaulted? Don't report because you will not receive justice. There's different avenues that are unfolding. We want a bill in her name, I am Vanessa Guillen. You have the family attorney, Natalie khawam, who's proposing the hashtag, #iamvanessaguillen bill. You don't be afraid to report sexual harassment. You report it, and you need a third party to report it to. You've got lawmakers in congress who have been talking about this issue for years with advocacy groups. We are going to have a hearing. They have their own legislation they're proposing. Entitled #metoo movement, an examination of sexual harassment and perceived retaliation in the department of defense and at ft. Hood. The military does not take responsibility very often. They don't take responsibility for the fact that the sexual assault programs, the prevention programs within the military, aren't working. The secretary of the army has directed the creation of a blue ribbon panel of mainly civilians that is completely independent of the command to do a comprehensive investigation into the command climate at ft. Hood. Sometimes we have to have an outside look at ourselves as well. That's rare. It is rare to have an outside, independent review. If you look back on the history of the army, we've only done a couple in the past couple of decades. This is one of those. After all the headlines and all the rallies, the Guillen family captures the attention of the commander in chief, and he invites them to the white house. How are you doing? I'm okay. Can we walk in the kitchen? Yeah. Are you nervous to be going to the white house? Do you think president trump might be doing this for politics? Taking advantage of you? President trump has said some ugly things about Latinos. It's the president at the end of the day. Doesn't thourt meet with him and what he has to say. Not everyone's going to agree, but my sister did serve the U.S. Army, so I feel that we need to meet with him. I think president trump saw the outcry in the country about this murder. It was also so horrific and so sensational. He was clearly gripped by the details of this story. Well, I saw this on one of the shows recently and I was -- I was just looking and it hit me very hard. I said, what happened to your daughter Vanessa, who was a spectacular person and respected and loved by everybody, including in the military. We want to find the truth, what is happening on ft. Hood, and to have an investigation. We will get to the bottom of a lot of this, and maybe all of it, okay? Thank you so much. Thank you very much. To see the family with POTUS is a big deal. But also when you talk to the sisters they're like, okay, he met with us for a photo, he met to talk, but we want to see something change. We want to see something happen. Mr. Secretary, can you honestly say the soldiers at ft. Hood are safe in?

