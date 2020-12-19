Nayeri is sentenced to life in prison without parole: Part 11

Nayeri was convicted of two counts of torture and kidnapping but was acquitted of aggravated mayhem after five days of jury deliberations. He received his sentence in October 2020.
3:07 | 12/19/20

Nayeri is sentenced to life in prison without parole: Part 11

