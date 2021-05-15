Neighbors report suspicious activity to investigators in Laci Peterson's case: Part 4

More
A burglary was reported across the street from the Petersons’ home on the day Laci Peterson went missing. Neighbors said they saw her walking the dog after Scott Peterson had left.
6:53 | 05/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Neighbors report suspicious activity to investigators in Laci Peterson's case: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:53","description":"A burglary was reported across the street from the Petersons’ home on the day Laci Peterson went missing. Neighbors said they saw her walking the dog after Scott Peterson had left.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"77702527","title":"Neighbors report suspicious activity to investigators in Laci Peterson's case: Part 4","url":"/2020/video/neighbors-report-suspicious-activity-investigators-laci-petersons-case-77702527"}