What Nick Firkus said during police interview after wife’s death

Firkus said in a police interview he was scheduled for eviction the day after his wife Heidi was shot dead in their home. He also said that they did not tell family about the foreclosure.

April 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live