Transcript for Parents of slain daughter on changes in Chris Watts' behavior: 'Just cold as ice'

Did their marriage seems solid did you ever at any point feel like anything was going on she does can understand why he was so cold. Something each day. Yes nothing I was really did I could physically seeing. Something more than error but didn't. Clinton who. Patted your daughter describe it did she say it happened suddenly couple weeks few weeks maybe a month. And him just konduz I hasten. Not responding and replying. To adjust the given states. You had little that we now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.