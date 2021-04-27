Personal notes reveal Elizabeth Holmes' persona as billionaire executive

Court documents released during Holmes' criminal fraud trial in December 2021 show the former Theranos CEO's handwritten notes to herself. "I know the outcome of every encounter," Holmes wrote.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live