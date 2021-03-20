The power of language: How verbal abuse led to violence

President Trump repeatedly called COVID-19 the “China virus,” associating its deadliness with a group of people. The hurtful words echoed from the web to real life, bringing about violence.
3:05 | 03/20/21

