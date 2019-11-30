Transcript for Regina Twigg describes life of abuse as an orphan, importance of family: Part 5

Let's work together. Mrs. Twigg, why did you decide to pursue this, as bad a mistake had been made, why did you decide to pursue it? Irregardless of the fact she was raised the someone else, she still has roots with us and she is part of our family. Regina was unwavering in her attempts to connect with Kimberly. There were people around her who wondered why she didn't let it go. Yes, she was a mother, but there was something more than that. When stories of the swap were in the headlines there would be a sentence or two about Regina's background but only touched on what her childhood been like. If you talk to her today, the story of her childhood is as mind boggling as the one about the swap. Regina grew up in a town by the river in Ohio, and she was poor. My name is John David Carr Jr. I'm Regina Twigg's brother. There was four of us. Two older sisters, Regina and myself. My mother used to sing to us. And she loved us very much. She was a good, good mother. What happened to her she did not deserve. Homer gibbons was my biological dad. And he was a chronic alcoholic. My father was a big brute. 6'6", 6"8", 300, 350 pounds. He was a heavy drinker. And my mother was very small and skinny. And he just -- he abused her. He didn't want the responsibility of us, so he accused my mother of being mentally ill, and he just dragged her off to a mental institution. And she was not mentally ill. I just remember us sitting in the back seat, and they took her out of the car, screaming and crying for her children. That is forever etched in my memory. Regina and her siblings were placed in a children's home. I remember laying in a crib-like bed, looking up at the ceiling. It was very lonely. It was just like -- we were kind of just there. This was a brick building. I remember looking out the window at the river, wondering what was out on the other side. When you looked out the window of the children's home, you could see the barges on the Ohio river. And I would sing "My heart longs for you", you know, because I missed my mother. My heart longs for you, cries for you, sighs for you The people in charge in the orphanage were mostly teenagers themselves, so the children were left pretty much on their own and had to kind of supervise themselves. The girls that watched us wanted to fondle the little kids. And another little girl told me, look out for them. If they come around you start to scream. So that's what I did. And they left me alone. We had one that was just absolutely the meanest thing that ever walked the face of the Earth. If you Peed your bed, she would take and stick your head in the toilet and flush it. And we had a closet, so if you got out of line, they'd stick you in that closet and leave you. Today, they would be all charged with child abuse. In the orphanage, the boys and the girls were kept separate, but they would see each other at play time. And they would run to the edge of the fence and touch each other through the links of the Regina and I used to talk through the fence together. And that was our time together. She was feisty, and she didn't let any of the kids pick on me. As long as she was there, I felt safe. So if I told her what was happening, she would make a stink about it. After a few years, a little sister, a half sibling of Regina's, came to live at the orphanage. Regina watches her siblings disappear as they were taken off for adoption, and her biological family became smaller and smaller. At one point, Regina watched as her younger sister was being taken. A man held one of her hands and a woman held her other hand and they walked away toward a car. I was 9 years old when I was adopted. They said, he's adopted. That's kind of hard. I didn't have anyone anymore. They changed my name from Mary Lee to Regina iris. My adopted mother said about my family, just forget about them. They're not a part of your life anymore and never will be. When we Gina was 12, her father came from behind and began to molest her. I was saying daddy, daddy, let me go. The adopted mother heard me saying that and let him have it between his eyeballs. That just wasn't going to happen. I was in middle school, and they put me in the gifted class. That was not easy for me, because I had a hard time with math, so I would come home every six weeks with my report card, and I would have a "D" on my report card in math. So my adopted mother would have my adopted dad take me down to the cellar. I had to remove my clothes except my bra and my panties. And I got beat with a belt from my waist down to my back of my legs. As soon as Regina graduated from college, she left home and started an independent life. I moved to Akron, Ohio, and got an apartment. And I wanted to find my brother. And I was able to secure his phone number. He only lived five miles away I was just walking ten feet off Regina was contacted by her twin sisters. They had also found her mother. And they had taken her mother out of the mental institution. We hugged each other, and she understood that my name had been changed to Regina. But I told her, I said, I'll always be your Marylee. I'll always be your little Marylee, mom. It was good that I could reconnect with people that I had shared my early childhood with. And I still have a relationship with my sisters. When I was 26 years old, I married Ernest Lee Twigg. We met and ended up getting married three months later. Having lost my brothers and sisters, having lost my mother, I feel like when I met my husband, he was my knight in shining armor and this was my happiness and so I have lived for my family. This is my reason for living. She was determined that she was gonna be the best mom she could be. And when she was going through this business with finding her child and all those battles, that's what gave her her backbone and spine was her background there at that orphanage and having to stand up for ourselves. Regina wasn't going to be stopped. Bob mays wasn't going to be stopped either, so now what? We didn't know where this would go. There had been no other case like this. It was almost like the perfect storm. The Twiggs are convinced that it was you who caused the switch.

