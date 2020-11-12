Rodney Reed on his alleged relationship with Stacey Stites

In an October 2019 prison interview with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts, Rodney Reed describes what he says was a “casual” relationship with Stacey Stites in 1996.
0:45 | 12/11/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Rodney Reed on his alleged relationship with Stacey Stites
I animals. Just so what from a jury believed that you killed Stacy strikes. Do you do you read species act. Did you kills a salute. How would you describe your relationship with her were you in love with her. I couldn't say either solo with. We will open relationships. I was seen someone else you've seen so so it is a catch all it was sexual relationship at this as a wooden owner. But would have been associated wouldn't a wouldn't be in the situation. But. This is the situation it was handed. Tactics. I'm here now for something didn't do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

